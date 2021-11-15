By Emma Njoku

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized fresh consignments of cocaine and heroin with a combined weight of 16.85 kilograms worth over N4.9 billion in street value, at the Apapa seaport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), both in Lagos.

The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said “four persons are currently being investigated for the 13.65kg cocaine seized on board a ship, MV Karteria, that came into the Apapa port from Santos, Brazil on Sunday, November 7, barely three weeks after 32.9kg of cocaine was intercepted at the port on another vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, also from Santos, Brazil.”

He added: “In well coordinated follow up operations, no fewer than five persons have been arrested in different parts of Lagos and Delta state in connection to the seizure of 3.200kg heroin found on a passenger, Christian Osondu, at the E- Arrival Hall of the MMIA, on Friday, November 5, during the inward clearance of Air Peace flight passengers from South Africa. A swift follow up operation the same day led to the arrest of one Ude Onyeka Victor, at Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos.

“Ude Onyeka confessed that his elder brother, Ikenna Ude, who is based in South Africa, had instructed him to collect the bag containing the drug and hand it over to another person who was supposed to come from Delta State. A second follow up operation led to the arrest of Abanjo Innocent who came to Lagos from Delta State to pick the bag containing the drug around Cele Bus stop, Okota, on Saturday, November 6.

“He also confessed that he was contracted by one Oseki Chinedu, who is based in South Africa, to travel to Lagos, to collect the bag and bring it to Agbor junction, Delta State. The third follow up operation led to the arrest of Ihator Theophilus Isioma at Agbor Junction, Delta State, on Sunday, November 7.”

Babafemi also disclosed that one Obeluo Emeka, a Cameroon based motor spare parts dealer, was arrested with 600 grams of heroin by NDLEA operatives on Saturday, in Bayelsa state.

He further disclosed that not less than four suspects were arrested with different quantities of cocaine, cannabis, tramadol and methamphetamine in Rivers state at the weekend, a total of 18.51kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered on Saturday, by operatives of the agency from two suspects, Mr. Gabriel Iwagbunan and Ms. Cecilia Ezena in Bauchi state.

Also, 23-year-old Hadiza Ibrahim was arrested with 54kg of cannabis, on Saturday in Kogi state; one Sunday Nnam a.k.a Idowu was nabbed same day in Emene area of Enugu with 45kg of same substance, while one Umar Muhammad was arrested with 25,700 capsules of Tramadol weighing 15.1kg in Tudun Hatsi area of Gombe.

In Ogun state, following credible intelligence, two suspects; David Oduku, and Ifeanyi Raphael, were intercepted along Ore- Sagamu expressway with 364.98kg of cannabis being conveyed in a blue Toyota sienna bus, while two suspects; Buhari Jamiu and Ajibola Jimoh were arrested in the early hours of yesterday with 189kg of cannabis at the Olorunlagba, Bode Saadu area of Kwara state.

Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has commended the officers and men of Apapa port command and MMIA as well as their counterparts in Bayelsa, Rivers, Bauchi, Kogi, Enugu, Gombe, Ogun, and Kwara states for sustaining the maxim of offensive action against drug cartels in the country. He also charged operatives of the agency in all the Commands across the country to remain vigilant at all times.

