From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the interception of a container load of Tramadol at the Apapa seaport in Lagos, just as 90 persons including an Indian were caught in its dragnet during raids of some drug cartels in parts of Lagos where a total of 614.396 kilograms of various hard drugs were seized.

A breakdown showed that at the Apapa seaport, about two million capsules of Tramadol (precisely 1,994,400 capsules) tucked in 554 cartons were intercepted in the container, which was falsely declared to contain ceramic tiles.

The Apapa seaport Area Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Samuel Gadzama, said one of the containers bearing the illicit drug had been intercepted and seized in Kenya. This is contained in a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, yesterday.

According to the statement, Gadzama, said though the second container found its way to Nigeria, but the eagle eyes of our narcotic agents discovered it during a joint inspection of the ship. We are continuing with further investigations.

Similarly, operatives of the Lagos State command of the agency raided some drug spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state and dismantled major drug syndicates, arrested suspects and seized large quantities of hard drugs.

During the raids, a total of 90 suspects including an Indian were arrested while over 614 kg of various types of drugs were seized. According to the Lagos State commander of the agency, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, the breakdown of the seizures are as follow: Cannabis Sativa 577.020 kg; Cocaine 0.183kg, Heroine 0.003 kg, Tramadol 36.202kg (7,697) tablets, Rohypnol 0.208kg (646) tablets, Diazapam 0.462kg (2066) tablets, Exol-5 0.52kg (316) tablets, making a total of 614.396kg of different types of hard drugs seized.

One of the drug syndicates busted during the raids is co-ordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer in Lekki whose cartel imports special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits and cookies from the United States and sells to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island.