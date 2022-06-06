From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA, has thwarted several attempts by agents of drug cartels to break through the security at Nigeria’s main airports in Lagos and Abuja with large consignments of assorted illicit substances.

In the process, the agency said no fewer than 11 members of the trafficking syndicates have been arrested in connection with the seizures. Beside the 11 suspects, a 35-year-old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru,who hides under her condition to deal in drugs in Umudumaonu community, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state, was also arrested on Sunday, May 29 .

A statement by Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi revealed that first on the list of those arrested in connection with seizures at the two airports is Ofor Chima Chileobi who had on Friday 20th May, attempted to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf through the SAHCO export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Babafemi, further disclosed that on the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were also seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport. The following day, Saturday 21st May, a freight agent, Roland Orinami,was arrested by the NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with 1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via flight to Abuja.

A follow up operation in Abuja, led to the arrest of a taxi driver, Nsikak Evans, sent to collect the consignment. His confessio n also led to the arrest of the actual owner, Adesanya Olakunle Isaac, at his house in Life Camp area of Abuja. Adesanya who claims to be into Information Technology, accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends.

On Tuesday 24th May, another freight agent, Moshood Azeez Olaide, was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai. The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs. The seized drugs include Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA. A follow up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim, on Friday 27th May.

