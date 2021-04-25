From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), embedded in two courier companies in Lagos have intercepted illicit drugs concealed in the statue of Mary and auto spare parts heading to Canada and the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

In another raid, the agency also seized 337.702 kg of illicit drugs in Ondo and Akwa Ibom states.

The narcotics agents from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations seized 500grammes of heroin going to Canada, hidden inside auto spare parts from one of the courier firms, while 140grammes of Methamphetamine going to Philippines was concealed inside a statue of Mary was seized in another courier company.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the Director, Operations and General Investigations, Adeyemi Adeofe disclosed that “3.1 kg of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside spices, and another kilogramme of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside local herbs were intercepted and seized.”

In a related development, the Ondo State command of the agency in a series of raids between 6th and 20th April, 2021 across the states also arrested 31 suspects from whom 275.552kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered.

According to the acting Commander of the state command, Callys Alumona, “the sting operations were carried out to curb the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youths and even the elderly in Ondo State.” He said: “This has led to the arrest of 31 suspects, which include 24 males, and 7 females.”

He added that the illicit drugs seized “consist of 74.285Kgs of cannabis sativa, 267grammes of psychotropic substances; 201Kgs of skuchies (a combination of cannabis, tramadol, ethanol, and zobo), while many of the drug spots have been dismantled.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Akwa Ibom state command of the agency have intercepted and seized 62.150kg of illicit drugs in Oron and Uyo areas of the state. The state Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Obot Bassey, said four suspects were arrested in the sting two operations carried out on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd April, 2021.