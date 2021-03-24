The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted well-concealed and unaccompanied parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.

A suspected notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, who is behind at least two of the parcels, has been traced and arrested after days of thorough and systematic surveillance by NDLEA operatives. Undercover narcotic agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos made the seizures.

Owolabi, who has made useful confessions during interrogations, was tracked after 1kilogramme of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for Dublin in Northern Ireland, was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

This was also followed by the discovery of another 200grammes of cocaine meant for London, United Kingdom in the same courier company.

In another undercover operation, 320 grammes of heroin concealed in earrings coming from Congo and going to Australia was seized at a different courier firm in Lagos, just as another 390 grammes of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing and going to Northern Ireland was intercepted in the same company.