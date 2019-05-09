Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that it intercepted 70,800 tablets of various psychotropic substances in April.

The command also seized 1,262.73kg of cannabis while 32 suspected drug traffickers were arrested.

According to the state commander, Buba Wakawa, officers attached to Irrua command arrested two suspects, Adamu Abdullahi, 27, and Kabiru Ahmad for smuggling the drugs.

They include 53,250 tablets of Diazepam, 14,430 tablets of Tramadol, 3,000 tablets of Exol and 120 tablets of Rophynol.

The suspects who were heading to Gombe State, claimed to have started the business three years ago.

The NDLEA, however, said it was unclear if they had any link with Boko Haram and that investigation was ongoing.

Among the 32 arrested suspects were 15 female drug traffickers, according to Wakawa who said the command also recovered one ash-coloured Volkswagen Gulf 3 with Edo registration number AGD 790 GU.

The commander warned that there was no hiding place for drug traffickers and that anyone caught dealing in narcotic drugs would be made to face strict sanctions under the NDLEA Act.

Adamu Abdullahi was arrested in a commercial bus along Ewohimi Road Esan South Local Government Area of Edo State and hails from Akko village in Kumo Local Government Area of Gombe.

Abdulahi and Kabiru confessed they contributed ₦220,000 and ₦120,000 to buy the drugs, adding that they used to sell goats before a friend introduced them to the drug business.

The NDLEA Commander, Wakawa, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

