From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA has disclosed that 677 traffickers were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms between January and March 2022, with Lagos state topping the chart of drug seizures.

With a total of 3,359 arrests and 65,915.891 kilograms of assorted drugs seized within the same period, the agency said no fewer than 2,223 drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in its facilities across the country in the first quarter of the year.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said the figures represent a fair balance between the agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

Lagos has the highest figure of drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state, followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized between January and March, while Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrests of offenders with 194 arrests each within the same period.

While a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo state, 14.869 hectares suffered same fate in Edo and an hectare destroyed in Bayelsa state within the same period.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A further breakdown of the drugs seized within the first quarter of the year shows cannabis leading the table in January with 8,205.75kg; followed by codeine -414.281kg; diazepam -192.459kg; tramadol -135.067kg; rophynol -43.062kg and cocaine -24.32kg.

In February, cannabis also topped the list of seizures with 20,538.79kg; codeine -1,848.052kg; tramadol -540.354kg; diazepam -137.041kg; rophynol -80.261kg; cocaine -15.727kg; methamphetamine – 6.207kg and heroin – 4.006kg.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Cannabis also topped the list of seizures in March with 21,583.81kg; followed by tramadol -8,965.319kg; codeine -417.207kg; diazepam -57.755kg; cocaine -45.082kg; methamphetamine -7.527kg; rophynol -6.34kg and heroin -1.497kg.

While appreciating the commitment of officers and men of the agency for a commendable performance in the first quarter of the year, Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) urged them not to rest on their oars.

He assured them that every outstanding performance would always attract commensurate commendation and/or reward.