Assistant Corp Commandant, Narcotics, National Drugs, Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State, Mrs. Jatau Josephine has given an insight into how to identify drugs addicts in the society.

In the same vain, Director General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), Dr. Joseph Maigari said one who sells personal effects regularly to raise money is not far from being a drug addict.

Both of them spoke at a one day seminar organised by Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPN), Kaduna State chapter on, “War Against Drug Abuse”.

For the NDLEA officer, “The issue of drugs abuse has become a serious problem all over the world. We need drug abuse free society and every hand must be on deck to fight it”.

She spoke on the theme: Effects of Drug Abuse on Economy and National Security’.

She said, “There is no doubt that drug abuse is a canker warm that

is eating deep into the fabrics of our society. Our children, men and

women are daily being destroyed by drugs thereby rendering their lives

useless and the society insecured.

“A drug is said to be abused when the drug is taken in a manner that

deviates from medically approved or socially acceptable patterns within

the society. A drug is said to be abused when its use is not medically necessary”.

The NDLEA officer indicated how to identify drugs addicts, saying they could display, “Chronic dishonesty; lying, cheating, stealing, always finding trouble with the law enforcement agency, sudden outburst- unusual temper flare-ups.

“Continuous defiance of school rules, diminished interest in extracurricular activities, heightened secrecy about actions or possession of the drug, lack

of motivation, energy, self-discipline and self esteem”.

She also said that drugs addicts display, “Unhealthy appearance and hygiene, blood-shot eyes and wearing of dark glasses at inappropriate time,

always chewing gum/sweets and unusual use of perfumes, air

fresheners, as cover-ups to suppress the odour of drugs, among others”.

For Dr. Maigari of KADBUSA, who spoke on the theme: Medical Effects of Drugs Addiction, identification and Management’, said, “Demand for illicit drugs must be reduced because prevention is better than cure. If demand is reduced, marketers of illicit drugs will run out of business.

Drug addict sells whatever he or she has to raise money to buy drugs. In Kaduna 30 percent of the people have drug abuse problem. Drug abuse is responsible for insecurity in the country. Drugs Abuse is a very dangerous thing. The effect is very huge. Drug Abuse affects every vital parts of the body like lungs, liver, hearts etc. We must kick against drug abuse in our society”.

Earlier, Communication Director of Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Rev.Father Stephen Onyema said, “We hope to partner with more drugs agencies to fight drug abuse. We cannot talk about drug abuse without talking about the youth because they are directly and indirectly involved.

“Drug abuse is threatening our society and various communities because of its negative effects on the people.It is our hope that this event will impact on the participants positively”.

In his welcome address, Chairman, CAMPAN, Mr. Nicholas Dekera charged participants to be Ambassadors of free drug abuse society in their respective communities.