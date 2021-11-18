The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is set to curb illicit drug abuse and activities of traffickers in Osun and Oyo States, the pioneer Zonal Commander (Oyo and Osun), Josephine Obi, said.

Obi made the promise in Ibadan at the send off party organised for her by the Oyo State Command of the agency.

She has been appointed as the commander in charge of the new zonal office.

Obi, an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotic, said: “The problem of drug abuse and trafficking in Oyo and Osun States is endemic.

“So, now that we have zonal command, we will be able to coordinate our operational activities in the two states, especially as it concerns the aspect of cultivation of cannabis sativa, known as Indian hemp.

“Because, some of the hemp farms extend from Oyo State across to Osun; now, we can coordinate properly and carry out the enforcement to a larger scale.”

The zonal commander said the command would intensify patrol, stop and search operations in a bid to nab traffickers of hemp now that it is their harvest time.

“We are targeting the hemp traffickers; now that they have started harvesting, we are waiting for them as they are bringing harvested products out of the farms,” Obi said.

She said that most of the societal problems had their root cause or source in drug abuse and trafficking.

Obi said that the menace of drug abuse and trafficking must be stopped in order to enjoy a better community and society.

She said the agency would launch the war against drug abuse soon and that ambasadors would be appointed during the launch.

“In fact, every stakeholder is an ambassador, but now we want them to specifically take it upon themselves to do whatever they can do in their very little corner to discourage the use of drugs, trafficking in drugs and cultivation of cannabis sativa,” Obi said.

The zonal commander urged officers of the agency in the two states to brace up for better performance, saying that she would be demanding for the best from them.

The new Commander of the agency in Oyo, Dr Wole Oke, pledged to build on the efforts of his predecessor, Obi, in tackling the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

Oke told officers of the command to be expecting improvement in the command’s operations, adding that the areas identified for improvement would be touched.

“We will look at the strategies on ground and then revise strategies that are not working.

“We will deploy strategies that will enable us to achieve success, while also sensitising those who are in the illicit business to find legitimate work to do,” he said.

The NDLEA commander called for the corporation of all and sundry in the war against drug abuse and trafficking across the country.(NAN)

