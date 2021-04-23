The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will go after owners and operators of supermarkets and confectionery selling cookies, biscuits and other products laced with illicit substances.

Rtd Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa gave the warning while receiving further briefing on follow-up operations from the Commander, NDLEA in the FCT, Mohammed Sokoto over the arrest of a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both suspects who were arrested on Tuesday, specialises in producing and selling drug cookies to school children, clubs and supermarkets in Abuja.

Marwa gave the warning in a statement by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja.

”The NDLEA will henceforth go after supermarkets as part of preventive measures.

”This include, clubs, confectionery and other outlets and their owners, selling cookies, biscuits, cakes and other products laced with illicit substances under whatever guise.