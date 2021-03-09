A notorious drug trafficker, Hassan Bishi, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command, with three parcels of cocaine concealed in a false bottom created in his suitcase.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hassan, who was intercepted at the E-Arrival hall of the MMIA at the weekend upon arrival on board Ethiopian airlines at 1:30pm,has been plying the illicit trade through the middle east routes for sometime.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the agency, Ahmadu Garba, “the suspect came in to Nigeria through Addis-Ababa, but he actually travelled to Addis-Ababa from Abuja.

“Upon a thorough search, we discovered another ticket on him while our findings also show that he has been plying his criminal trade through some Middle East countries.”

In a related development, operatives of the Anambra state Command of the agency have recovered 58.5 grammes of cocaine and 13.9 grammes of heroine concealed in the palace of a prominent traditional ruler in the state.

“Investigations are on-going to unravel how the illicit drugs were hidden in the palace and the palace security guards are helping in tracing the dealer behind the consignment”, Muhammadu Misbahu Idris, the Anambra state Commander of the NDLEA stated.

In the same vein, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grammes of unaccompanied cocaine going to the United Arab Emirates and concealed inside the walls of packed cartons containing clothes.

The operatives also intercepted in another courier firm one kilogramme of cannabis concealed in cream bottles going to UAE while 500grammes of ketamine hidden in artefacts and going to the US was also recovered from the same company in Lagos. Equally, another 480grammes of unaccompanied methamphetamine going to China was recovered from the same courier company.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the Commanders, men and officers involved in the operations for their vigilance and charged them to continue with the vigour the offensive action maxim of the new leadership of the lead anti-drug agency.