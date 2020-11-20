Christopher Oji

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man for allegedly trying to smuggle I2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in the country.

The man was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The suspect, Okorie Cyprian Raymond, was arrested during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Sao Paulo, Brazil en-route Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to NDLEA Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, Jonah Achema, “the drug which weighed 12.05 kilogrammes was carefully packed in drink sachets of pineapple and lemon flavour and concealed in a suit case. Okorie had already claimed his luggage upon arrival and proceeded to NDLEA screening point where it was detected that one of his bags was stuffed with prohibited drugs suspected to be cocaine.

“He claimed that the drug consignment was given to him to deliver in Nigeria by Uche whom he met in Church in Brazil about three months ago through a friend. Okorie said Uche overheard him talking to his friend about his impending trip to Nigeria.”

Okorie said: “I actually did not have knowledge of what is in the bag. Oga Uche brought the suitcase to me at the airport just an hour before flight takeoff.

“This short interval did not give me the opportunity to scrutinize the bag.”

Okorie, 38, and a school certificate holder has been a resident of Sao Paulo since 2015 where he worked as a technician in brass installation Centre.

“I had to leave my bicycle spare parts business in Nigeria for greener pasture in the USA but opted to travel through Brazil, Mexico to America.

“My journey was aborted in Mexico from where I was returned to Brazil where I was granted asylum,” he said.

Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, NDLEA Commander, Abuja Airport noted that “the 12.05 kilogrammes of cocaine is one of the highest quantity seized by the command in recent times.

“We promise all travelers who involve themselves in drug trafficking that they will not escape our drag net. We will continue to sustain our vigilance.”