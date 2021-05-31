From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has intensified its operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with the arrest of a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others in fresh raids on online drug traffickers.

Elsewhere in Lagos, the anti-drugs agency has intercepted 445 grammes of Methamphetamine going to New Zealand and concealed inside USB and hair attachments, with another 450 grams of Cannabis Sativa going to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and concealed inside local soap containers at a courier company in Lagos. During the onslaught on their homes and hideouts assorted drugs and illicit substances were recovered from them by operatives of the agency.

According to a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, the first suspect, 28-year-old Ese Patrick who sells her illicit substances through Instagram account; Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEAs undercover agents, on May 21, 2021 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car. A follow up operation at her residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies.