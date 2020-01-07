The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, arrested 102 suspected drug traffickers across the state with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and psychotropic drugs in 2019.

The state NAFDAC Commander, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that the arrests were made between January and December 2019.

“The total numbers of drug abuse suspects counseled were 70 persons and total number of clients admitted for rehabilitation 24 persons while the grand total of illegal drugs seized was 3, 918 kilograms.

“We have so far succeeded in convicting 32 persons while the remaining cases are pending at the courts.

“The agency will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers and traffickers in the state and the nation at large.”

Egwunwoke, however, appealed to the public to always report any suspicious individual to relevant authorities to enable the agency to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.

She said the agency have reached out to both traditional and religious leaders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal business for prompt security action. (NAN)