The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, said it arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, made the disclosure, yesterday, while addressing newsmen to mark the 2021 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male and 30 were female.

She said that the command secured 21 convictions, while 23 cases were still pending at different Courts.

The commander added that 600kg of drugs seized during the period included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

She urged stakeholders to increase sensitisation and awareness campaigns on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on youths and the society.

Obot called on youths to desist from using drugs, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.