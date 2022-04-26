From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A crack team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, over a N3 billion tramadol deal linked to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The arrest followed two months of surveillance by operatives of the anti-narcotics agency.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ukatu, who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies, was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja, at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 13.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said investigations revealed that Ukatu had been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of tramadol hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. He also owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ukatu came under watch last year after five cartons of tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on May 4, 2021, when he sent them to sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu) from the then Kyari-led IRT of the Nigeria Police, Ikeja Lagos. The price of a carton of tramadol was negotiated at N17 million each as against the then black market value that ranged between N18 million and N20 million a carton in Lagos.

After the arrest of Ukatu’s staff, Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete, Kyaris men were then led by the suspects to Mallinson’s warehouse at Ojota, in Lagos, where 197 additional cartons of tramadol 225mg were seized by the IRT team. The monetary value of the 202 cartons of tramadol seized from Mallinson in one day was over N3 billion.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Three weeks after the seizure, the Kyari’s IRT team transferred only 12 cartons of the tramadol with one truck and a suspect to the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, leaving 190 cartons unaccounted for. After over eight months of following the lead, anti-narcotic officers of the agency eventually arrested Ukatu at the Lagos airport on April 13, 2022.

Kyari and four top members of his team are already facing trial for a different but similar offence at a Federal High Court in Abuja.