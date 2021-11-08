By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a notorious drug dealer, Okoli Collins Ikenna, the mastermind of recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to London, in the United Kingdom, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and some courier companies in Lagos.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said Okoli has been on court bail following his arrest in November 2020, and subsequent arraignment before a Lagos Federal High Court, for attempting to export 15.700kgs of Methamphetamine to Australia.

“Series of investigations into recent multiple attempts to export illicit drugs to the UK led to the arrest of the drug dealer on Tuesday, November 2, when he was caught with 78 parcels of Cannabis, concealed in black soap packs labelled as Dudu Osun, with a total weight of 12.250 kilograms heading to United Kingdom.

“Further investigation also revealed that Okoli is the one behind the attempt to export 7.350kgs of Cannabis to the UKm on Thursday, October 21, a consignment that was intercepted at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

Curiously, a separate investigation by operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) of the agency attached to courier companies have equally traced two other attempts to export 47.7kgs of cannabis to the UK, through courier firms, to Okoli, after his agents arrested in the course of investigation named him as the owner of the consignments,” Babafemi said.

He further disclosed that desperate bids by traffickers to export over two kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis hidden inside containers of body cream, tea bags, vehicle oil and air filters to London, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate and New Zealand, through two major courier firms in Lagos were scuttled by narcotic officers of the NDLEA.

Babafemi said over 261kgs of various illicit substances were intercepted by operatives of the agency in Kano, Kogi and Osun states.

Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has commended the officers and men of the MMIA command, DOGI and their counterparts in Kano, Kogi and Osun for sustaining the heat on the cartels across the country. He urged them and their compatriots in other commands to intensify the offensive action against all merchants of death in Nigeria.

