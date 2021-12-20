By Emma Njoku

A pregnant woman, Eze Joy Chioma, was arrested with 1,442 kilograms of imported skunk, while four men, including a 62-year-old Basset Emmanuel, were arrested with 182,000 tablets of tramadol when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), raided two clandestine drug stores in Lagos.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said: “The 27-year-old Eze was arrested on Friday, December 17, when operatives raided her store and home in Ojo area of Lagos, while another suspect, Michael Oroke, was also nabbed with 29kg of the illicit drug in the same location.

“The previous day, December 16, operatives had equally raided a hideout in the Abule-Egba area of the state where Basset Emmanuel, Ezekwem Lawrence, Mohammed Aliyu, and Suwidi Isiaku were arrested with 182,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg.”

In similar raids across eight other states of Rivers, Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, over 4,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized.

“On Saturday, December 18, during a routine stop and search exercise along Aba/Port Harcourt expressway, by Obigbo, operatives intercepted a consignment of Tramadol in a commercial Toyota Hiace bus, with a waybill addressed to one Shadrach Udechukwu. A follow up operation led to Udechukwu’s arrest and different quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis sativa, tramadol, exol-5, swinol, and diazepam recovered from him.

“In Kogi state, one Timi Sunday was arrested with 95.945kg of cannabis at Egba town, and Musa Sani with 10.5kg cannabis along Okene-Lokoja highway, while Yaro Bala was arrested with 65kg cannabis on the same road. No fewer than 20,000 capsules of tramadol were seized in Otukpo, Benue and a suspect was arrested, while in Adamawa, a female suspect, Maryam Yunusa, was arrested with 16 pinches of cocaine.

“At the Marine modern market, Onitsha, 234kg cannabis was seized and a suspect arrested, while in Edo state, Francis Eferi and Emmanuel Amu were arrested with 481kg and 81kg cannabis, respectively, at different locations.

“In Ekiti, 1,420kg cannabis was recovered from Ara in Ikole LGA, while in Akure, Ondo state, one Mrs. Grace Henry was arrested with 573kg cannabis. In other parts of the state, 450kg and 420.5kg cannabis were seized at different locations,” the statement further disclosed.

Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of the nine state commands for their resilience and charged them not to relent.