The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 27-year-old suspected drug dealer with compressed pieces of Indian hemp weighing 38.45kg in Borno.

The NDLEA Media and Advocacy Officer in Borno, Mr Jolaoso Moruf, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri, yesterday. He said the suspect was intercepted at a checkpoint in Biu Local Government Area of the State.

“Today, July 21, our men at the Biu Area Command have succeeded in arresting a suspect with Cannabis Sativa weighing 38.45kg. The suspect and the illicit consignment have been transferred to Maiduguri,” Moruf said.

He said the interception has prevented the circulation of the deadly substance in the state.

Moruf said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.