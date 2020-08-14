Lukman Olabiyi

The increase in crime rate across the country has been attributed to the level of drugs abuse among the youths.

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Lions Club International made this known on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos during a sensitisation campaign to commensurate International Youth Day.

August 12 is set aside by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate youths across the globe and as part of activities to mark the day, Lions Club International, District 404A1, Region 4, collaborated with NDLEA and NOA to organized rally and lecture to checkmate drugs abuse and Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STD), among youths.

Speaking on the negative effect of drug abuse on youths, an official of NDLEA, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Nwobu Uche, urged youths to shun drug abuse because of its many negative impact on them. She said the number one factor that is causing increase in crime rate across the country was drug abuse, and for crime rate to reduce, drug abuse must be checkmated.

Uche stated that many youths had failed to attain full potential due to their engagement in drugs abuse, which made them to commit crimes unconsciously.

An Assistant Director, NOA, Mr. Oloyede Alfred, emphasized the importance of orientation and reorientation of the youths from time to time.

He said the issues of drugs abuse, rape and STD had become very worrisome but his organization is not relenting in address it. Alfred commended Lions Club for the initiative and also called for synergy among stakeholders in addressing the menace of drugs abuse Lions Club Region 4, chairperson, Oluwaseyi Olokode, also reiterated the need for all hands to be on desk in order to tackle crime rate increase, which was linked to drugs abuse among youths.