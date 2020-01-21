The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has called for stronger collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in the fight against drug and human trafficking.

Mr Buba Wakawa of NDLEA made the call on Tuesday during a working visit by the new Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, to NDLEA.

Wakawa, who pledged continuous support for NAPTIP, noted that the existing collaboration between both agencies had been very cordial.

According to him, “both agencies are facing similar challenges in the state because the area is notorious for cannabis cultivation , drug trafficking and abuse as well as human trafficking and irregular migration.

“Therefore, the success of one is the success of all because we are working towards one goal, the security of all citizens,” he said.

The commander further led the NAPTIP Commander to inspect some seized cannabis, drugs and several modes of drug concealment.

Earlier, the NAPTIP commander said that human and drug trafficking were interrelated.

According to her, “the command tackles the problem of human trafficking through arrest, prosecution, rescue and rehabilitation of victims, enlightenment as well as partnership.

“We are here today on the pillar of partnership.

“Let us seek strategies of making our collaboration better and stronger,” she said. (NAN)