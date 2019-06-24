The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has said that it will continue to liaise with port users to tackle the influx of contraband drugs and narcotics in the country.

The Assistant Controller-General of NDLEA (ACGN), Mrs Omolade Faboyede, who disclosed this last week during a working visit to the Association Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in Lagos, said port users are the foot-soldiers and the first-line recipient of imported and exported cargo documents, saying with their aid in the area of volunteering information, the anti drug crusade would be successful.

However, she described ANLCA as an association of professionals in the maritime sector, saying partnering them in the fight against illicit drug influx would be impactful.

According to her, “If you will assert within yourselves, no drug will pass through the ports into the society; it will remain so and the society will be better off devoid of drug abuse by youth. The port is the highest place drug enters the country. With your help, we can curb the prevalence of drug abuse in the country.

“We should forge ahead in the fight against violence crime in the country because the use of drugs such as narcotics have been linked with crime. As stakeholders in the nation building, there is every need for us to protect our national security in order for us to have a place to do our business as business cannot thrive in an unsecured environment.”

She regretted the use of narcotics among youth saying that the agency was tightening all loopholes to clamp-down peddler with a view to prosecuting them.

She said that the partnership with port users especially freight forwarders delays experienced in the release of flagged-down cargoes on drug related issues would be minimised.

The President of ANLCA Mr Iju Tony-Nwabunike, said that the partnership which was the first of its kind would afford the agency and the association the ledway to prune all grey areas in port operations.