From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has reiterated the commitment of the agency to increase the risk burden of trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances in Nigeria.

Marwa gave the assurance on Wednesday, during the handing over ceremony of a provisional detention facility equipped by the UK Border Force to the NDLEA.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Gen. Marwa, who was represented at the occasion by the agency’s Secretary, Mr. Shadrach Haruna, noted that the drug war is daily receiving a boost, especially with the recent launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021-2025), which was funded by the European Union, under the supervision of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

He said: “The resources committed to the project clearly demonstrates the commitment of the United Kingdom to fostering international cooperation to fight the enduring problem of drug trafficking in Nigeria.”

He thanked the UK border force for the facility and promised that the agency will make judicious use of it.

The UK border force has been rendering assistance to the agency in the areas of training, mentoring, provision of detection technology and other key infrastructure.

The Regional Operations Manager (West Africa), Mr. Christopher Hawksfield, who was represented by Ms. Marie Maxwell, gave assurance that the UK government will continue to partner Nigeria in the fight against illicit drug trafficking across the globe. He noted that the facility would improve the efficiency of officers and men of NDLEA at the airport and the wellbeing of suspects before they are charged to court.

Among the facilities handed over are: a targeting office, an exhibit room, legal seat, two temporary detention facilities for male and female, computer sets as well as office equipment.

The Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command of NDLEA, Kabiru Sani Tsakuwa, thanked the UK government and management of NDLEA for their support in making the Command’s work easier.

