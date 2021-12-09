The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has reiterated the commitment of the agency to increase the risk burden of trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances in Nigeria.

Marwa gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja during the handing over ceremony of a provisional detention facility equipped by the United Kingdom (UK) Border Force to the NDLEA.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi in Abuja.

Marwa who was represented by the agency Secretary, Mr. Shadrach Haruna noted that the drug war was daily receiving a boost especially with the recent launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021-2025).

This, he said, was funded by the European Union (EU) under the supervision of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to him, the resources committed to the project clearly demonstrates the commitment of the UK to fostering international cooperation to fight the enduring problem of drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Marwa thanked the UK Border Force for the facility and promised that the Agency would make judicious use of it.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UK Border Force has been rendering assistance to the agency in the areas of training, mentoring, provision of detection technology and other key infrastructure.

The regional operations manager, West Africa, Mr. Christopher Hawksfield who was represented by Ms. Marie Maxwell gave assurance that the UK government would continue to partner with Nigeria in the fight against illicit drug trafficking across the globe.

Hawksfield noted that the facility would improve the efficiency of officers and men of NDLEA at the airport and the well being of suspects before they were charged to court.

The Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command (NAIA) NDLEA, Mr Kabiru Tsakuwa appreciated the UK government and management of NDLEA for their support in making the command’s work easier.

NAN reports that among the facilities handed over were: a targeting office, an exhibit room, legal seat, two temporary detention facilities for male and female, computer sets as well as office equipment.

Present at the occasion were the NDLEA Director of Airport Operations, Mrs. Joyce Awogbuyi; Coordinator, International Affairs, Mrs. Kennechi Nnoruka, representatives from Nigerian Customs Service, Immigration, DSS and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN. (NAN).

