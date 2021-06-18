Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has approved the immediate promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks, thus breaking the jinx of long years of stagnation in the agency.

This followed a report by the harmonisation committee set up by Marwa soon after assuming leadership of the agency in January to address the issues of low morale and stagnation in the career path of personnel.

After due consideration of the recommendations by the committee, the NDLEA chief executive approved the immediate promotion of 2,910 officers between the rank of Narcotic Assistant I and Superintendent of Narcotics while 596 others between Chief Superintendent of Narcotics and Assistant Commander General of Narcotics were recommended to the board of the agency for elevation to their next ranks, a recommendation that was approved by the board on June 16.

While charging the promoted officers and men to see their elevation as a call to give their best in the task to rid the nation of illicit drug trafficking and abuse, General Marwa said his commitment to push the agency to the frontline in efficiency is becoming a reality due to the unquantifiable support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I, therefore, urge our officers and men who have been promoted to double their efforts as a mark of their commitment and appreciation to President Buhari, whose political willpower and mandate to bring an end to the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the country we are implementing in the agency,” he said.