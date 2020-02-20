The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 16, 142 , 689 kilograms of illicit drugs in Bauchi State just as it observed that drug is an energizer of insurgency and terrorism.

Speaking during the public destruction in Dunga , outskirts of Bauchi on Thursday, the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdullah, said that drug and violence were ‘mutually exclusive and reinforcing.

Giving the break down of the drugs set ablaze, Abdullah said Cannabis was 6,666.862 kilograms, cough syrup containing condeine was 7,011,865 kilograms and Tramadol was 1,883.914.

Abdallah, who was represented by his Chief of staff, Barrister Oluruntunba Femi said that the Public destruction was a war against individuals who are determined to ruin the live of families and pollute communities and the economy thereby endangering the country.

The NDLEA boss therefore commended the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed for supporting the efforts to address the scourge of trafficking and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs.

“It is heartwarming to note that the NDLEA and Bauchi State have enjoyed a long standing cooperation in addressing the menace of drugs,” he said.

He said the state was committed to the fight ,being one of the first states to have a functional Drug Abuse Drug Committee and a Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, adding that the gesture was commendable as supporting drug control was a practical way of deescalating the challenge of insecurity in ye country.

In hs welcome address, the Commander of the NDLEA in the state, Segun Oke, lamented that illicit drugs was the root causes of crimes in the society.

He said: “All these drugs are mostly the base of most crimes, prostitution, armed robbery, kidnapping and general insecurity in the state and the country at large. “It is of utmost importance to do this public destruction of seized drug exhibit to send a message out that we collectively take a stance against the scourge of illicit drugs in our society.” Oke solicited the support of key stakeholders in the area of confidential information in the war against drug abuse and trafficking saying the NDLEA cannot do it alone.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed said that the destruction of the llicit drugs in the state should serve as a lesson to the dealers who have invested heavily in illgitimate drug business.

“No nation is immuned to the devastating problem of drug abise had trafficking. As a government o the people’s, we must therefore continue to demonstrate concern over the problem.of drug related crimes,” Governor Mohammed , who was represented by his deputy Senator Baba Tella, said.

Mohammed lamented the effects of drug abise to include road accidents, learning disabilities, mental health problems family disruptions and general interference with normal reproductive functions and long term damages to the brain, heart, lungs, liver and other organs.

He therefore commended the NDLEA in collaboration with the judiciary for organising the public destruction reiterating it will serve as deterrent to all those involved in illegal drugs business.

While lamenting the huge quantity of ilicit drugs destroyed in the state, he urged relevant organisations amd stakeholders to continue partner with the agency to address drug trafficking and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs.