Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 16 suspected drug users at the premises of the Jigawa State headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The raid was carried out by the NDLEA last Sunday evening following several complains by the public over the activities of drug users who use the party office as cover to perpetuate their illicit acts.

The deputy controller in-charge of operation and intelligence, Mr. Oko Michael, who confirmed the arrest, told our reporter that he personally led a team of security operatives to effect the raid and have so far arrested 16 suspects, including one female.

Michael declared that though some suspected drug users have escaped into offices of the party headquarters when they cited our members, the team was able to arrest some suspected criminals in the middle of their illicit businesses.

He said three people found with several wraps of cannabis at the point of the raid would face prosecution today.

The publicity secretary of the APC, Alhaji Nasiru Dahiru, confirmed the raid and arrests by the NDLEA. He, however, refuted the claim that the suspects were members of the APC.

He said: “We support the NDLEA in flushing out illicit drug users across the state but there is no clear indication that those arrested were members of the APC though they were arrested near our headquarters.”