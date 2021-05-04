By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau state capital, where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa were recovered, in addition to 48.726 kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

A statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, listed some of the

Drug joints raided include KNL Lounge, located along Lamingo road, and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost Estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

Beside the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized from there include: Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg.

The Plateau Commander, Ibrahim Braji, disclosed that five persons have, so far, been arrested in connection with the seized drugs.

In a related development, Enugu state Command of the NDLEA equally, at the weekend, raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital, where a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Abdul Abdullahi, said the Command remains committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger state Command of the agency have arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio, for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks. He was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) in his reaction, commended the Plateau, Enugu and Niger commands of the agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states. He charged them to remain relentless in pursuit of the agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.