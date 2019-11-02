An ICT firm, EMPLUG LTD, which recently handled the recruitment portal of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has dismissed accusations of incompetence leveled against it in a petition by some aggrieved officials of the agency.

Saturday Sun had last weekend reported the complaints by the aggrieved officials. But the company in a letter by its lawyer, Chukwuemeka Aluuchukwu said the ICT firm is a reputable one with track records of performance in all its projects. “For your information and proper guidance, EMPLUG (which you have described in such uncharitable words as “incompetent and petty” “moribund” and as being housed “under the staircase”) is an international ICT firm comprising EMPLUG INC. registered in the United States of America; and EMPLUG LTD duly registered under Nigerian law. Both companies have a track record of undertaking and satisfactorily discharging their duties in ICT services that are bigger than the NDLEA recruitment to both public and private institutions”, the company declared.