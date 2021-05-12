From Godwin Tsa Abuja

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday, said it has taken some re-organisational measures to reposition the agency for effective execution of operational activities.

A statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said some directors have been reshuffled, while a directorate has been created under the new arrangement.

Babafemi said the reshuffling was announced by the agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), during a meeting with directors in Abuja on Monday.

He said the new movement was to propel the agency to greater achievements.

In the new changes which take effect from Tuesday, May 11, the former director of administration and establishment, Ezekiel Epeso, becomes the director, technical services; the former head of internal affairs, Sani Ibrahim Sani, becomes the new director of administration and establishment; while Pius Gamde, an assistant director, legal services, is now director, internal affairs/provost marshal of the agency.

The former director of technical services, Ahmed Ninigi, has now been moved to a newly created directorate as commander, strike force/director, special duties.

According to Marwa, the various tactical and SWAT teams across the command have been merged and renamed strike force, which will now function under the new directorate, headed by Ninigi.

“What we are doing now is to reposition the NDLEA to be able to effectively take on the drug cartels and syndicates operating in any part of the country. We have to target the cartels and not only the traffickers; we have to put more bite,” he said.