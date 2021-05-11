From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Tuesday some re-organisational measures taken to reposition the agency for effective execution of its operational activities.

Accordingly, some of its directors have been reshuffled while a directorate has been created to enhance efficiency and strengthen the operations of the lead narcotic agency in the country.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday said the reshuffling was announced by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) during a meeting with directors at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 10. He said the new movement was to propel the Agency to greater achievements.

In the new changes which take effect from Tuesday, May 11, the former director of administration and establishment, Ezekiel Epeso, becomes the director, technical services; the former head of internal affairs, Sani Ibrahim Sani becomes the new director of administration and establishment; while Pius Gamde, an assistant director, Legal Services, is now director, internal affairs/provost marshal of the Agency. The former director of technical services, Ahmed Ninigi has now been moved to a newly created directorate as commander, strike force/director, special duties.

According to Gen Marwa, the various tactical and SWAT teams across the commands have been merged and renamed strike force, which will now function under the new directorate headed by Ninigi.

‘What we are doing now is to reposition the NDLEA to be able to effectively take on the drug cartels and syndicates operating in any part of the country. We have to target the cartels and not only the traffickers; we have to put more bite,’ he charged the officers.