From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured 15 convictions for various drug offences and arrested 345 suspects within the last five months, according to the Commander, Narcotics, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim.

Briefing the press on Monday on the occasion of the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, Ibrahim explained that the event is celebrated all over the world to highlight the socio-economic, political and security implications that the abuse of drugs and trafficking has on society.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is, “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises.”

Ibrahim noted that the command currently has 19 clients undergoing rehabilitation at its facility while about 388 others had been rehabilitated.

He said “it is sad to note that over 90 per cent of arrested suspects and counselled clients fall between the age bracket of 15-40 years.”

