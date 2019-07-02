Damiete Braide

The Lagos State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federick Ezeorah, has appealed to well-meaning individuals and institutions to partner with the agency to achieve a drug free country.

Ezeorah made this known yesterday during the commemoration of the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking with the theme “Health for Justice.”

Ezeorah said: “The theme presupposes that effective responses to the challenges of drugs require inclusive and accountable institutions of criminal justice, health and social services to work hand-in-hand to provide integrated solutions, in line with the international drug control conventions, human rights obligations and sustainable development goals.

“The Lagos State command of the NDLEA has been confronting the problem of drug abuse and trafficking in the state through the instrumentalities of our raid operations, prosecution and public enlightenment.

“From January this year to date, we have arrested over 200 drug suspects and made a seizure of 4,117.34 kilograms of various illicit drugs. Within the same period, 46 persons have been convicted and sent to jail and 175 drug users have been counseled and released. We have also carried out various public enlightenment programmes in various schools and other public places.