By Emma Njoku and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized over 1.9 million tablets of tramadol and codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and the United Kingdom through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said of the total seizures, 40 cartons of co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with codeine, which is classified as opioid, were seized from a freight agent, Eraikhueme Ehis.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said: “The seizure made, on Thursday, March 10, translates to 349, 800 tablets weighing 336kg. The consignment came from London, United Kingdom, as a consolidated cargo through the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport. The consolidated cargo was declared as personal effects, but was discovered to contain some medicaments.

“In the same vein, no less than 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol were recovered on Tuesday, March 15, by NDLEA operatives, in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel, at the airport. The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

“The psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard. Two suspects: Ofijeh John Mova, a SAHCO driver and Nyam Gazu Alex who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure.”

The previous day, Monday, March 14, a total of 2,160 tablets of co-codamol weighing 1.95kg and 240 tablets of tramadol were also intercepted in a consolidated cargo from the UK, at the SAHCO import shed of the airport. Follow up operations led to the arrest of the importer of the consignment, Omonijo Temidayo, the following day, Tuesday, March 15.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Babafemi also disclosed that similar follow up operations led to the arrest of Hajiya Mariam Saliu in Edo state, on Monday, March 14, after investigations uncovered her as the brain behind an attempt to export 1.55kg cannabis to Dubai through the Lagos airport on March 5.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have arrested one of the kingpins behind the attempt to smuggle 11.93 kilograms of cocaine to Accra, Ghana, through the Seme land border, Lagos.

The 50-year-old suspect, Oyewunmi Ademola Ahmed, was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, at Mile 2 area of Lagos, after series of follow up operation, following the arrest of a driver, Osagie Anthony, with the 11.913kg cocaine at Gbaji, Seme-Badagry expressway, on January 23.

In Kwara, a drug dealer, Hope John, 30, was arrested on Saturday, March 16, at the Goodness area of Offa with different quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine, designer drug and cocaine.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Kwara and Seme Border Commands of the agency for their commitment, dedication to duty and maintaining cordial working relationship with other stakeholders in their areas of responsibility.