By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ondo State Command, have arrested nine dealers of illicit drugs and seized from them a total of 1, 292 kilograms of cannabis sativa and its seeds.

Announcing the huge seizure in a statement on Friday, the state Commander of the anti-drug agency, Mr. Haruna Gagara disclosed that out of the figure, 711.5kg of cannabis seeds was recovered from a forest in Ago Oyibo area of Ogbese, Akure North Local Government area of the state.

According to him, “this seizure has thwarted the mass cultivation of an estimated 250 hectares of cannabis sativa farmland in Ondo state. This humongous cultivation if allowed would produce an estimated 443, 000 kilograms of cannabis.”

He said his men stormed the forest on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following intelligence. Some of the suspects arrested in connection to the seizure include; Alex Moses, 35; Oshie Emmanuel, 20; Friday Effiong, 31; Emmanuel Akpan, 25, and David Friday, 19.

The commander also said his operatives had earlier intercepted a vehicle loaded with 580.5kg of the illicit drug along Ogbese-Owo road. “The consignment was to be smuggled to Kano state. If it had not been intercepted, it may further fuel the current insecurity and banditry being experienced in the North West region of Nigeria”, he stated.

While appreciating the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) for motivating them to always go on the offensive action against illicit drug traffickers and dealers, Gagara said, “let me seize this opportunity to warn those who indulge in the illicit cultivation and trafficking of cannabis sativa in the state to desist from doing so, as there will be no hiding place for them because the Command is poised to fish them out.”

Meanwhile, the French Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed to intensify collaboration in order to curtail the menace of drug trafficking and abuse. The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit on the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier who assured further collaboration on language training, provision of logistics, equipment and intelligence in the fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Pasquier who congratulated General Marwa on his appointment as the new NDLEA Chairman assured that the agency would get the necessary support. According to him, the French government would help in the eradication of illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria, adding that the fight against drug abuse was a collective effort.

“We will provide the necessary support in eradicating illicit drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and heroin, among others”, he stressed adding that “We will also help in training the staff on language as we believe Nigeria is surrounded by French speaking people and this training will ease communication between both parties. We are ready to cooperate as much as possible. We will give the necessary support. We have worked very well with NDLEA and we believe we can do even more.”

Responding, the NDLEA Chairman appreciated the French Government for their support, noting that the language training had helped over time and more would be appreciated. Marwa further noted that the support has tremendously assisted the agency in moving forward adding that the agency would now move faster with more help.

“We will be committed and be serious to ridding this country of both the importation and exportation of illicit drugs as well as cultivation, manufacturing and processing of the same within the country. We have a robust relationship with France over time. Your offer of more support is well received and we will take full advantage of it. The drug war has to be more ferocious” Marwa noted.