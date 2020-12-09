From Christopher Oji, Abuja

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered two new methods drug traffickers have adopted to evade arrest. The new methods were uncovered in two separate operations at the airport, leading to the seizure of 14.4 kilograms of cocaine.

According to NDLEA Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, DCN Jonah Achema, in the first operation, the Command intercepted a consignment of four packets of chocolate sweets of white substances which tested positive for cocaine, weighing 7.2 kilograms; while in the second operation it uncovered 12 parcels of cellophane wrappers with whitish substances which also tested positive to Cocaine weighing another 7.2 kilograms.

‘The first operation involved Da Silva Mailson Mario, 23, a Brazilian, who was arrested with a suitcase containing the packets of the chocolate sweet during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 911 which originated from Brazil en-route Addis Ababa to Abuja.

‘The second operation involved Elechi Adendu Kingsley, 39, a Nigerian, who was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight Et 911.

‘Mario, who spoke through an interpreter, decided to be silent on all questions put to him. He was only inquisitive about the jail terms his alleged offence may attract in Nigeria. Kingsley, an indigene of Umulolo Local Government Area of Imo State, who has been living in Brazil for the past 13 years, said he would not blame anybody for his involvement.

‘He said in his statement: “I am an adult and I am fully aware of what I was going into. I agree that somebody gave it to me but I offered to carry it.” Kingsley said he was promised N3 million upon safe delivery of the drugs to somebody in Nigeria. According to him, he was in Nigeria preparatory to his wedding in January 2021.’

Speaking on the discovery of new modes of concealment, NDLEA Abuja Airport Commander Kabir Sani Tsakuwa said there is no underestimating the imagination of drug merchants.

‘What is expected of us is not only to counter their devices but to think ahead of them. As we can see, any step they take, we are many steps ahead, hence the results we are seeing. I wish to promise them more frustration,’ the Commander said.