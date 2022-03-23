The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State, says it has intercepted 374.397 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa and arrested 131suspected drug peddlers between January and February 2022.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kano.

He said the suspects were arrested in various locations in the state following intensive operations carried out by operatives of the command, adding that they comprised 125 males and six females.

The Commander said the agency intercepted 374.397 kilogrammes of Marijuana; 1.3 kiligramme of Codeine, 180.585 kilogrammes of Diazepam,100 grams of Raphenol and other illicit drugs within the period under review .

He said the agency in March destroyed two Cannabis plantations and arrested two suspects in Bebeji and Dawakin Kudu Local Government Areas of the state.

“We will continue to move around every nook and crannies of the state to ensure that wherever a Cannabis farm is seen, it is totally destroyed,” he said.

The agency, he said, would not relent in its efforts in the fight against drug abuse, trafficking of Cannabis and other illicit substances.

Idris-Ahmad urged residents of the state to provide credible information on the activities of drug peddlers in their communities.

He further urged parents and community leaders to monitor their wards to protect them against drug abuse. (NAN)