By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 40,250 kilograms of the schedule 2 controlled narcotic worth over N2 billion imported in two 40ft containers from India.

Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in a statement, said the development came on the heels of last week’s interception of 14,080kg of codeine based syrup by NDLEA operatives at the Apapa seaport, Lagos.

He said both seizures followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders such as Customs, Department of State Services (DSS), Navy and others.

“The latest consignments intercepted on Tuesday, February 8, were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU 1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2, 012, 500, 000 (two billion, twelve million and five hundred thousand naira).

“The consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa, after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200mg and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance,” Babafemi explained.

Reacting to the latest seizure, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) said the agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gram of illicit drug is allowed to come into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

While commending the officers and men of the Apapa Port Special Area Command of the agency for their vigilance, he expressed gratitude to foreign partners for sharing timely intelligence and other port stakeholders for their cooperation.