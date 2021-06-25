From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has seized 408.655kgs of various illicit drugs and arrested 150 suspects in Gombe state.

According to the Gombe state command of the NDLEA from July 2020 to June 2021 about 70 clients have been counselled and rehabilitates while a total of 31 convictions were secured by the command in the year under review.

Addressing newsmen in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking, the state commander Ekaete Sylvia Egwunwoke, disclosed that the day was create awareness on dangers of the hydra-headed monster in substance and drug abuse.

She said that the command has taken the awareness creation campaign to places such as educational, work and other institutions in the state. “The establishment of the Gombe State Drug Control Committee is another milestone geared towards letting the citizenry be aware of dangers inherent is substance and drug abuse”.

She added saying, “it is important to remind the general public that NDLEA has a treatment and care center in Gombe but the facility is grossly under-utilized. I therefore call upon the state government and the good people of Gombe as well as Civil Society Organizations to ensure that the facility is adequately put into use”.

While urging residents in the state to expose drug dealers in their environment, the commander revealed that the command secured 31 convictions while 30 cases are ongoing at the federal high court in Gombe with about 19 pending cases.

“The command therefore appealed to the general public to expose every drug dealers in their environment by giving useful information to NDLEA for their arrest. Parents and guidance are equally advised to monitor their children and wards on the friends they keep,” the commander stated.

She equally called for adequate funding of SDDC for effective working to stem the tide of drug menace in the state. Ekaete, also commended the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya and other stakeholders for supporting the war on drug in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.