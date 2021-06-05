From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted and sized a total of 34,950 capsules of Tramadol and Diazepam suspected to be heading to insurgents camps in Borno state from Lagos.

A statement from the agency disclosed that a 25-year-old Mohammed Isah, recruited to move the drugs from Lagos to Borno was arrested on Tuesday 1st June, 2021 at SD Motors park, Agege, Lagos with 12, 390 capsules of Tramadol weighing 4.8kg and 22,560 tablets of Diazepam with a total weight of 14kg, bringing the total weight of the exhibits to 18.8kg.

The Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who issued the statement said “under interrogation, the suspect who hails from Mandara Mountain, Ashgashia, in Gwoza LGA, Borno State said he came to Lagos in 2013 and started life with riding commercial motorcycle (Okada), then tricycle (Keke Marwa) and currently drives township bus from Ikeja to Ojota.

According to him, on Friday, 28th May, one Kakali Abubakar who also hails from Mandara Mountain invited him to see him at Ezekiel Street, Ikeja, where he gave him the assignment of transporting the drugs to Maiduguri for a fee of N50, 000, which he accepted. He said Kakali advised him to either board a Tanker or Trailer from Lagos to Maiduguri to avoid being caught. He agreed but rather travelled in a bus operated by SD Motors from Lagos to Kano and then take another vehicle to Maiduguri.

The suspect claims he accepted the offer because of the monetary benefit due to pressure on his finances as his wife and three children displaced by Boko Haram activities are currently in a refugee camp in Maiduguri. Investigations revealed that before Mohammeds arrest, Kakali had travelled out of Lagos to Maiduguri to await the arrival of the consignment.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction commended the officers and men of the Lagos state Command of the Agency for their vigilance and blocking such volume of drugs from getting to Borno state, which is currently the hotbed of insurgents activities in the country. He asked them to remain proactive and committed to the Agencys common goal.