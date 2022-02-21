By Emma Njoku

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt by a syndicate to steal, at least, N2.7 billion from the Nigerian economy by pushing into circulation fake $4.7 million cash.

Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said operatives of the agency had, in the early hours of Friday, February 18, 2022, intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at the Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory. A controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4, 760, 000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

He said the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the agency, detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it. Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

Babafemi said: “In Kwara state, barely three weeks after a nursing mother, Mrs. Rashidat Adebayo, 38, was granted administrative bail following her arrest for dealing in illicit drugs, operatives have, again, arrested her in Offa with assorted drugs such as tramadol, swinol, diazepam and pentazocine injectiaon ampoules.

“Before her latest arrest on Thursday, February 17, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on January24, 2022, for dealing in similar drugs.

“In the same vein, NDLEA officers have arrested two drug dealers: Sani Isa (aka Bilaz) and Bala Yerima, in Hong, Adamawa state, with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 209kg, just as operatives of the Bauchi state Command have intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB coming from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare, Bauchi. A total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck.

“The NDLEA Chief Executive has commended the officers and men of the FCT Command for their vigilance and preventing counterfeit $4.7 million from going into the streets.

“He charged them and their counterparts in Adamawa, Kwara, Bauchi and others across the country not to rest on their oars.”