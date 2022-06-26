(NAN)

The Apapa Area Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it seized 19,703.25 kgs of hard drugs, worth over N6 billion between January and June 20.

Its Commander, Mr Ameh Inalegwu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that the command was ready to curb the menace of illegal drug dealers in the nation’s maritime space.

” This is already validated by the numerous seizures recorded in few months,” Inalegwu said.

” The drugs seized within seven days included 1,518kgs of Tafrodol and Tramadol weighing 3,553 kilograms.

” This is in addition to the seizures of cough syrup with Codeine in January, 40.25 Kgs of the same cough syrup with Codeine in February, 12 kgs of another cough syrup with Codeine in March.

” The command also recovered 350 grams of Cocaine and 150 grams of Heroin in March.

“In summary, the command recorded a total seizure of 19,703.25kgs of assorted illicit drugs between January and June 20,” he said.

”Operation of the command in maritime corridor saddled it with the responsibility of waging war against drug cartels.

”NDLEA is mindful of the status of the seaport as a gateway and the limitless opportunities it offered to ship hard drugs in large volumes.

” The volumes that far outstrip what can be smuggled in through land or air transportation.

“However, NDLEA would make the port impregnable for the cartels,” he emphasised.

Inalegwu commended the NDLEA chairman, retired Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, for rekindling the war against drug cartels.