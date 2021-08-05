Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Buba Marwa, has harped on the need for regional and international cooperation to successfully cut off drug supply to the rising criminal gangs across the world.

Marwa stated this, yesterday, in Banjul, the capital city of Gambia while speaking at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDLEA and Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gambia (DLEAG), which borders on cooperation in combating illicit production, manufacture, and trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

He said nations, across the globe, are daily grappling with the challenge of drug-induced crime and criminalities, and as such must forge a common front to confront the evil twins of drug trafficking and abuse.

Marwa expressed optimism that the collaboration between Nigeria and Gambia on drug war will ginger similar partnerships among other countries in West Africa and on the African continent.

According to him, the MoU is in furtherance of the affirmation and commitment entered into between the ministers of Justice of the two countries at the 62nd session of the UN Commission on drug in Vienna, Austria.

He said: “The commonality of English Language between us and shared colonial history, heightened by our cultural affinity and business transactions in addition to statistics on drug abuse in West Africa calls for urgent need for collaboration.”

