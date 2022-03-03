From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA) has finally filed an eighth-count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others it alleged were involved in drug trafficking.

This came barely 24 hours after the Attorneys-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, approved the request by the US government for Kyari to be extradited to the States to face trial over an alleged $1.1 m internet fraud involving Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.

In a charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, the anti-narcotic agency accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

In addition, the charge filed by the NDLEA legal team led by the Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr Joseph Sunday, alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Those charged alongside the former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) were four members of the team, ACP Sunday J Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp Simon Agirigba and Insp John Nuhu, as well as two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

The agency accused Umeibe and Ezenwanne of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.