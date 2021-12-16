From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Drug Law Endorsement Agency (NDLEA) has described Osun State as one of the cannabis-producing states in Nigeria.

The agency stated this while destroying narcotics weighing 24.486 tons in the state.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Yomade Ogunbiyi, disclosed that large numbers of cannabis farms have been destroyed in the state, saying the accumulated ones from the last five years include Cannabis Sativa and psychotropic substances.

He noted that the court had ordered that the drugs, which are exhibits, be destroyed since 2020, noting that the agency is still intensifying efforts to ensure that cultures of cannabis production are totally eradicated in the state.

He disclosed that the agency is making serious efforts to launch its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a national program launched by the president during the June 26, 2021 celebration.

‘A total of 24,86 tons of assorted drug exhibits is been destroyed today. As you are aware, the public destruction of exhibits is stipulated in the act which established NDLEA (CAP N40LFN as amended),’ he stated.

‘The NDLEA, Osun state Command has arrested and seized, in the last five years. In 2017, 3,335.311kg were seized; in 2018, 1148.5kg; in 2019, 2,424.587kg; in 2020, 1,006,532kg; and in 2021, January till date 3,001.44 kg have been seized.

‘Osun State is one of the Cannabis producing states in Nigeria. A lot of the farms were destroyed in the years past. Efforts are seriously ongoing to eradicate the culture of cannabis production in the state. However, all hands should be on deck for it to come to reality.’

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), commended the state command of NDLEA, saying the magnitude of drugs coming out of the farmlands was not a thing of joy.

Represented by the NDLEA Director Operations and General Investigation, Adeyemi Adeofe, Marwa said the burning of over 24 thousand tons of various exhibits become necessary as it’s part of the efforts to reduce the crime rate in the society.

‘If we have not seized and destroyed them now, they should have been taken to the society and somebody would have been consuming it and when they consume it, it would have a lot of negative effects in their central nervous system and their health.

‘And most of the crimes we are seeing in the society now such as banditry, kidnapping and all sorts of crimes are closely associated with drugs.

‘The agency has invested a lot of resources to seize this magnitude of drugs. I commend the commander, officers and men of this command for a job well done,’ he added

