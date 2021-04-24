Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (ret’d), has warned owners/operators of supermarkets and confectionaries to rid their stores of drug cookies, biscuits and other products laced with illicit substances.

He gave the warning while receiving further briefing on the follow-up operations from the Commander, FCT Command of the Agency, Mohammed Malami Sokoto over the arrest of a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, both of who specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to schoolchildren, clubs and supermarkets in Abuja.

The NDLEA boss warned that “as part of our preventive measures, we’ll henceforth go after supermarkets, clubs, confectionaries and other outlets and their owners, selling drug cookies, biscuits, cakes and other products laced with illicit substances under whatever guise.

“We’ll not shy away from hitting their production spots, supply and sales outlets (to prevent them) getting into the hands of innocent schoolchildren, unsuspecting members of the public and even our vulnerable young men and women. We won’t rest on this until we chase them out of this criminal business. This is why I want to seize this opportunity to warn owners and operators of supermarkets, clubs and other sales outlets to clean their stores of these illicit substances before we get to them.”

The Abuja drug cookies are packaged in designed paper wraps under the name “Function” with its motto as “function right with every bite.” At the back of the package is a quote the suspects attribute to God to justify their illicit trade: “Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seeds, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for food.”

Narcotics agents with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the NDLEA had last weekend uncovered the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis, alcohol and rohypnol among other ingredients.

Their lid was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18, 2021.