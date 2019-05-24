Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Chairman/CEO National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Col. Muhammed Mustapha Abdallah (rtd.) has called for greater collaboration between the agency and its Gambian counterpart in eradicating drug abuse in West African sub-region.

Abdallah stated this during a courtesy visit by the delegation of Drug Law Enforcement Agency DLEAG of the Gambia in Abuja.

The bilateral meeting which is a follow up on Hurghada discussion is in the spirit of regional cooperation to fight the drug menace within the West African sub-region.

“It is in furtherance of ECOWAS action plan to address illicit drug trafficking, organised crime and drug abuse in West Africa,” he explained.

He stated: “Nigeria and Gambia have come a long way with such commonalities as colonial experience, military diplomacy and in the area of criminal justice system.

“No country can tackle terrorism, drug trafficking, trafficking in persons, money-laundering and arms struggling alone.”

Abdallah also affirmed that: “In addition to our experience we have an academy for drug control in Jos which has become a training ground for security agencies in other fields. I wish to assure you that the doors of the academy are wide open to you for training of your personnel,” he said.

In his address, the Director-General Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia, DLEAG, Mr. Bakary Gassama, said his country had found Nigeria as a strategic partner, not only owing to the huge experience at the disposal of NDLEA in drug interdiction but trace to our long standing bilateral relation which provides The Gambia with massive opportunity and benefits.

“I am highly confidential that our partnership will produce a new beginning in our drug interdiction efforts and synergise intelligence-led- result based approach.”

He said further “this activity is in line with spirit of the three drug conventions as well as conventions against transnational organised crime.”

Concluding Bakary said: “I believe strongly that the world drug problem undermines rule of law and is indeed a human rights issue,” he said