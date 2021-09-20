The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) has disclosed plans to take the war on drugs to Nigeria’s tertiary institutions in its bid to bring an end to the incessant abuse of hard drugs and narcotic substances in Nigerian Universities.

The Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA Brigadier-General Muhammad Buba Marwa made the disclosure when the Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja on last Thursday.

Marwa said reports reaching him on the use and abuse of hard substances by students in Nigerian Universities is very disturbing and if left unchecked, the youths who form a majority of the Nigerian population will have no future.

He commended the Management of the University for the giant strides they are making, describing the University as a worthy partner in progress.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Professor Haruna Kuje Ayuba informed the Chairman that they were in his office as an academic community to invite him to serve as a Special Guest of Honor and Speaker at the forthcoming 3rd International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa to be hosted by the Institute of Strategic Development Communication ISDEVCOM scheduled to hold on 28th October 2021.

Ayuba lauded the strategic role and great impact the NDLEA has recorded under the watch of General Buba to include the seizure of over 8,268 kgs of cocaine and assorted drugs across 7 states of the federation, amongst other outstanding achievements.

Accompanying the Vice-Chancellor on the visit were the Directors of the Institute of Governance and Developmental Studies, Prof. Andrew Zamani, Linkages and International Corporation, Dr. K’tso Ngarhbu, Centre for Gender Studies, Dr. Hauwa Mainoma, and the Chairman and members of the planning committee led by Mr. Uzoma Onyegbadue.

