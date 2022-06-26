From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday, staged a walk to sensitise the people of the state about the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.

It will be recalled that exactly one year ago, on June 26, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the WADA campaign in Abuja, a development that has made all commands of NDLEA to key into a yearly celebration of the event.

Benue State commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Esther Lami Musa led the WADA walk covering several kilometers from the Low Level area of Makurdi to the agency’s state command located off Ankpa Road, Makurdi.

Speaking during the event, which had other sister paramilitary agencies in attendance, the state NDLEA boss, who linked the increasing spate of crime and violence in the country to the intake of illicit drugs by perpetrators, stressed the need for everyone to join hands in the fight against drug abuse.

On her part, the First Lady of the state and founder of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), Mrs. Eunice Ortom who spoke through ESLF Programme Manager, Tine Agenor, expressed the readiness of the foundation to work with NDLEA to sensitise members of the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

“ESLF is ready to work with NDLEA to sensitise the public on the dangers of drug abuse. We must both preach and take action against drug abuse,” she said.