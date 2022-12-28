The recent revelation by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, that the agency has in 22 months seized over 100 million pills of illicit tramadol and other pharmaceutical opioids is disconcerting. The growing consumption of these drugs has devastating impact on youth population, public health and the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NDLEA boss, who disclosed this during the recent Commands Awards/Commendations and decoration of newly promoted officers in Abuja, said: “Within the period under review, the agency arrested 23,907 drug traffickers including 29 barons.” According to the agency, ‘our seizure was over 5,500 tons or 5.5 million kilogram of assorted illicit drugs seized, which together with cash seized, are worth over N450 billion.”

Interestingly, the agency has taken the war against illicit drugs to the doorsteps of cannabis growers by destroying 772.5 hectares of cannabis farms. In the 22 months, it has recorded the conviction of not less than 3,434 offenders. It has equally made giant strides in its drug demand reduction efforts, with the number of those counselled and rehabilitated risen to 16,114. These are pointers to the worrisome drug situation in the country. They are also indications of the commitment of the NDLEA to save the country from the scourge. That is why all Nigerians should be part of the crusade to curb the menace.

Although the figures disclosed by the NDLEA may appear as mere statistics to many, the impacts of the drugs on the society, public health, security and law and order are enormous and cannot be easily quantified. For instance, if the millions of tramadol pills seized had gone into circulation and probably ended up in the hands of young people, it would definitely take a great toll on lives, families and national productivity.

The consumption of illicit drugs has exacerbated the nation’s insecurity by encouraging the rising criminality across the country. It has also contributed to the erosion of moral values and undue emphasis placed on money and material things. That is why the war against opioids will not be left for NDLEA alone.

All tiers of government must show great commitment in the fight against consumption of illicit drugs in the country. Community, religious leaders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must show interest in the war against opioids. We commend Marwa for the giant strides he has recorded in the agency and urge him to do more to curb the drug menace.

We agree no less with the NDLEA Chairman/CEO that the agency’s achievements so far can be traced to the dedication to duty of NDLEA personnel and motivation. “There is no gainsaying that our dedication to duty has been the driving force behind our good performance; at the same time, it is also not an exaggeration to say that our good performance is catalysed by motivation,” Marwa stated.

No doubt, the decision of the management of the agency to deploy multipronged motivational mechanism to improve the organisation’s worth ethic might have led to the agency’s spectacular performance. That is why the Marwa-led NDLEA has resolved to do everything possible to improve productivity on the job. Last year, NDLEA promoted 3,506 officers. This year, a total of 1,018 officers have been promoted to new ranks.

Marwa used the occasion to praise President Muhammadu Buhari, whose relentless support has enabled the agency to succeed in its given assignment. While we applaud Buhari’s commitment to rid the country of illicit drugs, we urge him to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty through massive job creation and other poverty alleviation measures.

We say this because there is an inseparable link between the rising poverty in the country and the growing consumption of opioids. With over 133 million poor Nigerians, it is likely that some of them may take solace in the consumption of opioids, as a way of escape from social reality. The growing culture of betting can also be traced to rising poverty. The NDLEA has done well so far. However, it needs our collective support to achieve more in the war against illicit drugs.